His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump pushes for a speedier process in the Senate on healthcare and taxes
|Matt Ballinger
President Trump on Tuesday offered an easier path for his legislative agenda.
The key concept here is cloture, and it came up -- consequentially -- in April, when the Senate confirmed Neil M. Gorsuch, Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, over a Democratic filibuster. Republicans changed the rules to overcome the filibuster in that case, but a cloture vote is still required to end a filibuster of legislation. That means 60 senators have to vote to end debate before a vote can occur on the actual bill.
The Times' Lisa Mascaro explained:
"Cloture began as a rarely used tool to end filibusters, and it is a cumbersome, time-consuming process. Once a cloture petition is filed, an intervening day must pass before a vote can be taken. After that, there is another 30 hours of debate before a vote can occur on the actual bill being considered. By the 1960s, the filibuster, though, remained a force, including a 60-day filibuster of the Civil Rights Act. A decade later, in 1975, the Senate changed its rules again, lowering the cloture vote threshold needed to end a filibuster to 60 votes, as it remains today."
In Trump's formulation, only 51 votes would be required to end debate on and pass, say, the American Health Care Act. Republicans hold a two-vote majority in the 100-member Senate (and Vice President Mike Pence would be the tiebreaker in the case of a 50-50 split), but passing AHCA might not be so easy.