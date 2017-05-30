Trump pushes for a speedier process in the Senate on healthcare and taxes

The key concept here is cloture, and it came up -- consequentially -- in April, when the Senate confirmed Neil M. Gorsuch, Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, over a Democratic filibuster. Republicans changed the rules to overcome the filibuster in that case, but a cloture vote is still required to end a filibuster of legislation. That means 60 senators have to vote to end debate before a vote can occur on the actual bill.

The Times' Lisa Mascaro explained:

"Cloture began as a rarely used tool to end filibusters, and it is a cumbersome, time-consuming process. Once a cloture petition is filed, an intervening day must pass before a vote can be taken. After that, there is another 30 hours of debate before a vote can occur on the actual bill being considered. By the 1960s, the filibuster, though, remained a force, including a 60-day filibuster of the Civil Rights Act. A decade later, in 1975, the Senate changed its rules again, lowering the cloture vote threshold needed to end a filibuster to 60 votes, as it remains today."

In Trump's formulation, only 51 votes would be required to end debate on and pass, say, the American Health Care Act. Republicans hold a two-vote majority in the 100-member Senate (and Vice President Mike Pence would be the tiebreaker in the case of a 50-50 split), but passing AHCA might not be so easy.