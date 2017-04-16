His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump rips media coverage of special House elections
President Trump derided media coverage of two special House elections spurred by vacancies created when Republican incumbents moved to the Trump Cabinet.
The first took place Tuesday in Kansas' 4th Congressional District, which Trump dominated in the presidential election. State Treasurer Ron Estes, a Republican, won a single-digit victory over Democratic civil rights attorney James Thompson. The outcome marked a far closer race than Democrats have pulled off there in recent years.
The second will take place this Tuesday in Georgia's 6th District, where Republicans have held the congressional seat since 1979. Democrat Jon Ossoff is trying to escape a runoff by gaining a majority over 11 Republican rivals, and polls put him within striking distance of that goal.
Both elections have drawn a great deal of press, with some pundits saying they can be viewed as referendums on Trump's presidency.