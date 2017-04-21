Politics
His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Friday, April 21

President Trump walks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday, April 21. (Jim Watson / AFP/Getty Images)
President Trump tweeted about:

  • A Fox News report on a New York Times editor's apology for tweeting a photo that suggested a smaller turnout for a White House Super Bowl celebration with Trump than one two years ago with President Obama
  • His prediction that a shooting in Paris will "have a big effect" on France's presidential election
  • The 100-day mark of his presidency, which he decried as a "ridiculous standard," and his belief that the media will portray him unkindly regardless of his accomplishments
  • China's ability to "solve the North Korean problem"
  • A "welcome home" to freed Egyptian aid worker Aya Hijazi
  • His executive order directing the Treasury Department to review significant changes to the tax code enacted last year
  • A highlight reel of the White House Super Bowl celebration

Trump did not tweet about:

Latest updates

