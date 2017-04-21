His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Friday, April 21
President Trump tweeted about:
- A Fox News report on a New York Times editor's apology for tweeting a photo that suggested a smaller turnout for a White House Super Bowl celebration with Trump than one two years ago with President Obama
- His prediction that a shooting in Paris will "have a big effect" on France's presidential election
- The 100-day mark of his presidency, which he decried as a "ridiculous standard," and his belief that the media will portray him unkindly regardless of his accomplishments
- China's ability to "solve the North Korean problem"
- A "welcome home" to freed Egyptian aid worker Aya Hijazi
- His executive order directing the Treasury Department to review significant changes to the tax code enacted last year
- A highlight reel of the White House Super Bowl celebration
Trump did not tweet about:
- Letters the U.S. Justice Department sent to nine jurisdictions asking for proof that they are cooperating with immigration enforcement and indicating they are at risk of losing federal grants
- An emergency news conference held by New York City officials to contest the letter they received, which said that the city is soft on crime
- His promise to make a “big announcement” on tax reform on Wednesday after telling the Associated Press that his proposal would contain “a massive tax cut” for businesses and individuals
- The White House's order that federal agencies begin preparing for a potential government shutdown after indicating that Democrats will need to agree to pay for some of Trump’s priorities, including a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, in legislation to continue funding the government past April 28, according to NBC News
- A series of March for Science rallies slated to be held in more than 500 cities around the world calling on elected officials and policymakers to rely on scientific evidence when making decisions
- An investigation by the Homeland Security Department's inspector general into the department's demand that Twitter turn over records about an account critical of Trump, including whether the action constituted an abuse of authority, according to Reuters
- The House Intelligence Committee's announcement that a previously canceled hearing into Russia's attempts to influence the 2016 election is back on for next month