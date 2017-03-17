His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Friday, March 17
President Trump tweeted about:
- A St. Patrick's Day greeting
- North Korea, which he said is "behaving badly"
- A New York Times report on a rise in small-business confidence
- A meeting with conservative House Republicans to discuss the GOP's healthcare bill
Trump did not tweet about:
- His administration's filing of a notice in a Maryland federal district court that it would appeal the court's decision halting his revised travel ban
- His news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, during which he doubled down on his unsubstantiated claim that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones
- A diplomatic flap with Britain sparked by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's repeating of a Fox News commentator's allegation that Obama used British spies to snoop on Trump
- The U.S. Department of Justice's court filing arguing that Trump should be able to fire the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
- A ProPublica report that former U.S. Atty. Preet Bharara, who said he was fired last week, was overseeing an investigation into stock trades made by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price
- Recently-released documents showing that his former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, was paid more than $67,000 by Russian companies before the election