His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Friday, May 12

President Trump, with First Lady Melania Trump, speaks at a White House Mother's Day celebration for military families on Friday. (Olivier Douliery / TNS)
President Trump tweeted about:

  • His dismissal of any allegations of collusion between members of his campaign team and Russia as a "story" concocted by Democrats
  • His defense of the White House's shifting narrative of FBI Director James B. Comey's firing
  • His assertion that Comey leaked to the press and "had better hope" there are no recordings of his conversations with the president
  • His claim that former Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper has stated "there is no collusion" between members of Trump's campaign team and Russia
  • A new U.S.-China trade deal
  • A White House event for military families
  • A student model rocket named after him
  • His weekly address

Trump did not tweet about:

Latest updates

