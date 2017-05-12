His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Friday, May 12
President Trump tweeted about:
- His dismissal of any allegations of collusion between members of his campaign team and Russia as a "story" concocted by Democrats
- His defense of the White House's shifting narrative of FBI Director James B. Comey's firing
- His assertion that Comey leaked to the press and "had better hope" there are no recordings of his conversations with the president
- His claim that former Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper has stated "there is no collusion" between members of Trump's campaign team and Russia
- A new U.S.-China trade deal
- A White House event for military families
- A student model rocket named after him
- His weekly address
Trump did not tweet about:
- A memo from Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions instructing federal prosecutors to crack down on drug offenders
- His lawyers' disclosure that a review of his last 10 years of tax returns do not reflect "any income of any type from Russian sources," with some exceptions
- A global ransomware attack involving a malicious program that cybersecurity researchers said originated with the National Security Agency
- The Environmental Protection Agency's reaching of a legal settlement that gives new life to a proposed gold and copper mine in Alaska
- A rare letter of protest North Korea sent to the U.S. House of Representatives to complain about a proposed new package of tougher sanctions
- A New York Times report that the real estate company owned by the family of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, would no longer participate in a series of presentations aimed at attracting wealthy Chinese investors to a Jersey City development project, in part by highlighting the possibility of achieving U.S. citizenship through the controversial EB-5 federal visa program