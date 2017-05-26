His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Friday, May 26
President Trump tweeted about:
- His claim that his foreign trip has "made and saved" the United States billions of dollars and millions of jobs
- His participation in a meeting of the Group of Seven nations
- His condemnation of a deadly attack on Coptic Christians in Egypt
Trump did not tweet about:
- A Washington Post report that Russia's ambassador to the U.S. told his superiors that he and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, discussed setting up a secret communications channel between the Trump transition team and the Kremlin in December
- A Reuters report that Kushner had at least three previously undisclosed contacts with the Russian ambassador during and after the 2016 presidential election