His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Friday, May 26

President Trump, surrounded by leaders of the European Council, Britain, France, Japan, the European Commission, Germany, Canada and Italy, attends the G-7 Summit in Sicily on Friday, May 26. (Jonathan Ernst / AFP/Getty Images)
President Trump tweeted about:

  • His claim that his foreign trip has "made and saved" the United States billions of dollars and millions of jobs
  • His participation in a meeting of the Group of Seven nations
  • His condemnation of a deadly attack on Coptic Christians in Egypt

