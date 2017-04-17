Politics
His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Monday, April 17

President Trump at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)
President Trump tweeted about:

  • A Fox News interview with the author of a book that is mostly blank.
  • His praise for the blank book.
  • His contempt for the "fake media."
  • His disparagement of the Democratic front-runner in the race for Georgia's 6th Congressional District. 
  • A Rasmussen Reports poll that put his approval rating at 50%.
  • His upcoming visit to a Wisconsin-based tool manufacturer.
  • A call for Republicans to get out the vote in the Georgia House election.

