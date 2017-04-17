His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Monday, April 17
President Trump tweeted about:
- A Fox News interview with the author of a book that is mostly blank.
- His praise for the blank book.
- His contempt for the "fake media."
- His disparagement of the Democratic front-runner in the race for Georgia's 6th Congressional District.
- A Rasmussen Reports poll that put his approval rating at 50%.
- His upcoming visit to a Wisconsin-based tool manufacturer.
- A call for Republicans to get out the vote in the Georgia House election.
Trump did not tweet about:
- Vice President Mike Pence's meeting with acting South Korean President Hwang Kyo-ahn, during which Pence issued a blunt warning to North Korea about its nuclear program.
- Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin's admission that the Trump administration is unlikely to meet its self-declared August deadline for enacting tax reform.
- His congratulatory phone call to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after Erdogan won a referendum that greatly expands his authority in a victory rife with allegations of fraud and criticisms of overreaching power.
- His plan to sign an executive order titled, "Buy American, Hire American," in which he'll call for an overhaul of the H-1B visa program with an eye toward discouraging companies from hiring low-wage foreign workers, according to the New York Times.
- A Pew Research Center poll that put his approval rating at 39%.