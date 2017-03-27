His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Monday, March 27
President Trump tweeted about:
- His belief that the House Intelligence Committee should investigate Hillary Clinton's alleged ties with Russia instead of continuing with its current probe into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election
- The House Freedom Caucus, which he blames for the failure of the GOP healthcare bill
- His prediction that the Affordable Care Act will collapse and he'll still be able to make a deal with Democrats on healthcare
Trump did not tweet about:
- The disclosure from the House Intelligence Committee chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare), that the source for a dramatic statement he made about possible surveillance of Trump’s transition team was someone he had met with at the White House
- A subsequent call from ranking committee member Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank) for Nunes to remove himself from their investigation into alleged Russian election meddling over concerns about his ability to be objective
- The White House's confirmation that his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has agreed to speak to the Senate Intelligence Committee about arranging meetings with the Russian ambassador and other officials
- Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions' announcement that the Justice Department will soon cut federal grants from so-called sanctuary cities, which prompted strong reactions from state and local leaders in California
- His signing of measures rolling back four Obama-era regulations on government contracting, development on public lands and education
- An order he's expected to issue directing the Environmental Protection Agency to dismantle Obama’s landmark climate effort, the Clean Power Plan
- New Gallup poll figures that put his approval rating for the three-day period of March 24 to March 26 at 36%, a new low