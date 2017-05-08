Politics

His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Monday, May 8

Former National Intelligence Director James R. Clapper and former acting Atty. Gen. Sally Yates testify before the a Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Monday, May 8, 2017. (Eric Thayer / Getty Images)
Former National Intelligence Director James R. Clapper and former acting Atty. Gen. Sally Yates testify before the a Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Monday, May 8, 2017. (Eric Thayer / Getty Images)

President Trump tweeted about:

  • His congratulations to professional golfer John Daly
  • His welcome to Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvil
  • The security clearance of his former national security advisor Michael Flynn
  • A call for senators holding a hearing on Russian election interference to ask former acting Atty. Gen. Sally Yates about the leak of information about Flynn
  • His assertion that nothing new was revealed by Yates, or by former National Security Director James R. Clapper, during their testimonies at the Senate hearing (an observation that was also enshrined in the header across the top of his Twitter page)
  • His dismissal of allegations of collusion between members of his campaign team and Russians

Trump did not tweet about:

Latest updates

