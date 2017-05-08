His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Monday, May 8
President Trump tweeted about:
- His congratulations to professional golfer John Daly
- His welcome to Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvil
- The security clearance of his former national security advisor Michael Flynn
- A call for senators holding a hearing on Russian election interference to ask former acting Atty. Gen. Sally Yates about the leak of information about Flynn
- His assertion that nothing new was revealed by Yates, or by former National Security Director James R. Clapper, during their testimonies at the Senate hearing (an observation that was also enshrined in the header across the top of his Twitter page)
- His dismissal of allegations of collusion between members of his campaign team and Russians
Trump did not tweet about:
- A federal appeals court hearing on the validity of his travel ban in which judges pointed to his statements during the campaign on the need to keep out Muslim immigrants, refugees and visitors
- The removal from his campaign website of his 2015 statement calling for a nationwide Muslim ban, which took place after reporters asked his press secretary about it during a news briefing
- His administration's announcement of 10 people he intends to nominate for positions on federal courts
- The disclosure that his administration will not reappoint half the expert members of a board that advises the Environmental Protection Agency on the integrity of its science
- A line in the appropriations bill he signed Friday that renewed the EB-5 visa program, which the sister of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, cited Saturday during a presentation aimed at attracting Chinese investors to a Jersey City development project, according to the New York Times