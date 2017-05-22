His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Monday, May 22
President Trump tweeted about:
- His visit to Israel
Trump did not tweet about:
- The refusal of his former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, to comply with a Senate subpoena seeking records of his dealings with Russia and invocation of his constitutional protection against self-incrimination
- The disclosure by the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Elijah E. Cummings of Maryland, that documents he has reviewed suggest that Flynn lied to federal security clearance investigators about the source of payments he received
- A Washington Post report that he asked both the director of national intelligence and the director of the National Security Agency to publicly deny the existence of any evidence of collusion between his associates and Russian intelligence officials during the 2016 election
- His soon-to-be-released budget, which would slash all domestic spending by roughly a third, including a $616-billion reduction in projected spending on Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program
- His administration's request for more time to decide how to handle a lawsuit challenging federal healthcare aid for low-income Americans who rely on Obamacare health plans, prolonging uncertainty over the payments
- Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions' signing of an order settling on a narrow definition of what it means to be a “sanctuary city” and limiting the potential financial consequences for state and local governments, an apparent retreat on the war against cities and counties that refuse to cooperate with immigration enforcement
- A letter from the Office of Government Ethics declining his administration's request to suspend an inquiry aimed at identifying former lobbyists who have been granted waivers to work in the White House or federal agencies, according to the New York Times