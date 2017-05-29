His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Monday, May 29
President Trump tweeted about:
- His condolences to the families of fallen military troops and participation in a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in honor of Memorial Day
- North Korea's latest missile test, which he called a show of "great disrespect" toward China
- In a tweet sent from his official account, @POTUS, Trump also condemned an incident in Portland, Ore., in which two men were fatally stabbed while confronting a man who was reportedly shouting anti-Muslim slurs at two teenage girls
Trump did not tweet about:
- A New York Times report that federal and congressional investigators are increasingly scrutinizing a December meeting between his son-in-law and advisor, Jared Kushner, and Russian banker Sergey N. Gorkov, which some officials now say may have been part of Kushner's reported effort to establish a direct communications line to Russian President Vladimir Putin
- Comments from Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. that he didn't believe Kushner's reported effort to set up a "back channel" with Russia followed standard procedure, and labeled Putin a bigger national security threat than Islamic State
- A Texas legislative session that devolved into scuffles when protesters began demonstrating against the state's tough new anti-"sanctuary cities" law and a Republican lawmaker called Immigration and Customs Enforcement in a bid to have them removed