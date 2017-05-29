Politics

His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Monday, May 29

President Trump at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
President Trump tweeted about:

  • His condolences to the families of fallen military troops and participation in a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in honor of Memorial Day
  • North Korea's latest missile test, which he called a show of "great disrespect" toward China
  • In a tweet sent from his official account, @POTUS, Trump also condemned an incident in Portland, Ore., in which two men were fatally stabbed while confronting a man who was reportedly shouting anti-Muslim slurs at two teenage girls

Trump did not tweet about:

Latest updates

