His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Saturday, April 22

(Jim Watson / AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump tweeted about:

  • Fox News segments on Chicago's municipal identification program and a meeting between U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 
  • His visit to Walter Reed Medical Center for a Purple Heart ceremony
  • A rally he'll hold in Pennsylvania on the 100th day of his presidency
  • His planned announcement on tax reform
  • Environmental preservation and his belief that economic growth enhances it

Trump did not tweet about:

Latest updates

