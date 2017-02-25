His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Saturday, Feb. 25
President Trump tweeted about:
- The hypothetical size of a rally he thinks his supporters should hold
- The media's failure to report a small dip in the National Debt
- Business optimism ahead of promised tax and regulatory cuts
- His weekly address
- His decision to skip the upcoming White House Correspondents' Dinner
- The Democratic Party's selection of a new leader
Trump did not tweet about:
- A closed-door meeting of U.S. state governors during which a GOP-led proposal to overhaul Medicaid reportedly sparked tensions . The Wall Street Journal reported that the governors were unable to reach a consensus on the program's future, which has emerged as a sticking point in Republicans' efforts to roll back the Affordable Care Act
- His lunch at the White House with two Republican governors, Wisconsin's Scott Walker and Florida's Rick Scott, during which they also discussed the future of health law
- More than 100 rallies in support of the Affordable Care Act that took place across the country, according to the Washington Post , which reported that many were organized by an activist group affiliated with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Mounting backlash over his administration's rollback of federal protections for transgender students, including a demonstration in Chicago and plans for similar actions in New York City and northern New Jersey