His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Saturday, May 13
President Trump tweeted about:
Trump did not tweet about:
- North Korea's test-launch of a ballistic missile that South Korea's military said flew about 435 miles, which came as U.S., Japanese and European militaries gather for war games in the Pacific
- The U.S. Justice Department's interviewing of several possible candidates to replace ousted FBI Director James B. Comey
- A United Nations conference in Germany during which a U.S. official informed delegates that the United States would not contribute this year to the Green Climate Fund, which aims to help poor nations deal with climate change