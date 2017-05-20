His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Saturday, May 20
President Trump tweeted about:
Trump did not tweet about:
- His signing of agreements locking in a $110-billion package of arms sales to Saudi Arabia and investments in the U.S. economy
- The package's inclusion of precision weaponry, a deal the Obama administration had suspended over concerns they'd be used to kill civilians in the war in Yemen, according to the New York Times