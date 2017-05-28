Politics

His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Saturday, May 27

Leaders of the Group of Seven nations and African countries invited to the two-day talks pose for a family photo at the G-7 summit on May 27, 2017 in Taormina, Sicily. (Tiziana Fabi / AFP/Getty Images)
President Trump tweeted about:

  • His meetings with leaders from the Group of Seven nations
  • His claim that countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization have agreed to "step up payments considerably"
  • His vow to next week decide whether the United States will remain in the Paris climate change deal
  • A portion of the G-7 statement pertaining to fair trade
  • His eagerness to learn the outcome of investigations into the national security implications of aluminum and steel imports
  • Economic gains he says were made during his visit to the Middle East 

Trump did not tweet about:

Latest updates

