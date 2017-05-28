His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Saturday, May 27
President Trump tweeted about:
- His meetings with leaders from the Group of Seven nations
- His claim that countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization have agreed to "step up payments considerably"
- His vow to next week decide whether the United States will remain in the Paris climate change deal
- A portion of the G-7 statement pertaining to fair trade
- His eagerness to learn the outcome of investigations into the national security implications of aluminum and steel imports
- Economic gains he says were made during his visit to the Middle East
Trump did not tweet about:
- Comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who called the G-7 climate talks "very unsatisfactory"
- The sudden cancellation of a campaign-style rally in Iowa that he was scheduled to attend on Thursday, according to the Washington Examiner
- A Washington Post report that his administration is considering creating a "war room" within the White House in an attempt to deal with controversy stemming from an FBI investigation into whether Trump's current or former aides coordinated with Russian intelligence during the 2016 presidential campaign