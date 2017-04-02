His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Sunday, April 2
President Trump tweeted about:
- His assurance that the Republicans' effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is still underway
- His belief that more attention should be paid to his claim that he was improperly targeted for surveillance, as well as to those who leak information to the news media
- His marking of World Autism Awareness Day by lighting the White House in blue
Trump did not tweet about:
- His upcoming meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, which comes amid criticism from human rights groups
- A trip to Iraq by his son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner, who reportedly traveled there with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff over the weekend
- An appearance Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank) made on CNN's "State of the Union," in which the ranking House Intelligence Committee member said he believes that the White House is trying to distract from the committee's inquiry into alleged Russian election meddling by raising other issues, such as the claim that some of Trump's associates were improperly named in U.S. intelligence reports