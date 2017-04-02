Politics

His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Sunday, April 2

President Trump's motorcade arrives at the Trump National Golf Club in Potomac Falls, Va., on April 2, 2017. (Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump tweeted about:

  • His assurance that the Republicans' effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is still underway
  • His belief that more attention should be paid to his claim that he was improperly targeted for surveillance, as well as to those who leak information to the news media
  • His marking of World Autism Awareness Day by lighting the White House in blue

