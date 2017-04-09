His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Sunday, April 9
President Trump tweeted about:
- His condemnation of terrorist attacks in Egypt
- His thanks to members of the U.S. Navy for participating in an airstrike against Syrian leader Bashar Assad's forces
Trump did not tweet about:
- His administration's not-so-subtle warning to North Korea in the face of growing signs that Pyongyang may be preparing a sixth nuclear test
- His administration's mixed messages about its goals in Syria, with top officials emphasizing different priorities during televised appearances on Sunday
- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's upcoming trip to Moscow, which comes amid heightened tension between the U.S. and Russia over Trump's decision to launch an airstrike in Syria