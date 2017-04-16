His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Sunday, April 16
President Trump tweeted about:
- His defense for retreating from his campaign promise to label China a currency manipulator and suggestion that the country is helping the United States address North Korea.
- His wish for a happy Easter.
- Nationwide protests organized by demonstrators demanding that he release his tax returns.
- The growth of the U.S. military.
- Media coverage of special House elections in Kansas and Georgia.
Trump did not tweet about:
- A "Patriots Day" rally in Berkeley that turned violent when pro-Trump demonstrators and counter-protesters clashed, marking the third time the groups engaged in violent confrontations on city streets in recent months.
- Vice President Mike Pence’s first official trip to Asia, which began in Seoul just hours after North Korea launched what security officials believe was a medium-range ballistic missile near the seaside city of Sinbo.
- Comments by his national security advisor, H.R. McMaster, who said on ABC's "This Week" that Trump "will take action" if North Korea continues to threaten the U.S.