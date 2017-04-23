His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Sunday, April 23
President Trump tweeted about:
- France's presidential election
- His gratitude toward Lake Worth, Fla.
- A threat to withhold funding for Affordable Care Act insurance subsidies
- A call for Democrats to agree to include funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in the upcoming spending bill
- An assurance that Mexico will still pay for the border wall
- The results of a Washington Post/ABC News poll
Trump did not tweet about:
- Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions' appearance on ABC's "This Week," in which he expressed skepticism about Trump's recent comments that so-called Dreamers — young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally by a parent — will not be targeted for immigration enforcement
- The death of an American OSCE observer in a landmine explosion in Luhansk, a region of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russian-backed separatist rebels
- North Korea's detention of U.S. citizen Tony Kim, an academic who reportedly taught at the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology
- North Korean state media reports that the country is ready to “sink” the U.S. aircraft carrier heading toward the Korean peninsula “with a single strike”