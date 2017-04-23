Politics

His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Sunday, April 23

An activist is detained in Henin-Beaumont, France, where far-right candidate Marine Le Pen voted during the first round of the French presidential election on Sunday. (Michel Spingler / Associated Press)
President Trump tweeted about:

  • France's presidential election
  • His gratitude toward Lake Worth, Fla.
  • A threat to withhold funding for Affordable Care Act insurance subsidies
  • A call for Democrats to agree to include funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in the upcoming spending bill
  • An assurance that Mexico will still pay for the border wall
  • The results of a Washington Post/ABC News poll

Trump did not tweet about:

Latest updates

