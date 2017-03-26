His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Sunday, March 26
President Trump tweeted about:
- Blame for the GOP healthcare plan's failure, which he laid at the feet of the House Freedom Caucus and two conservative advocacy groups
- Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly's efforts to safeguard the U.S.-Mexico border, which he linked to fewer arrests of those found crossing illegally
Trump did not tweet about:
- Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt's appearance on ABC's "This Week," where he said that Trump will on Tuesday sign an executive order undoing the Obama administration's Clean Power Plan
- The revelation, first reported by the Washington Post, that he'll name his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to lead a new White House office tasked with overhauling and streamlining government functions by using ideas from the business sector
- His trips to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., and the Trump International Hotel in Washington, which marked the eighth weekend in a row he's visited a property branded with his name, according to the New York Times