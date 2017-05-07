His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Sunday, May 7
President Trump tweeted about:
- Criticism of the scope and nature of investigations into Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election
- A call for Senate Republicans to push through the GOP's healthcare bill
- His congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his win in France's presidential election
- A manufacturing company's decision, announced seven months earlier, to shut down an Indianapolis factory and shift its operations to Mexico
Trump did not tweet about:
- North Korea's claim that it detained another U.S. citizen, stoking further discord as the two countries face their biggest tensions in years
- The opening of arguments in an appeal of a Maryland federal judge’s order that blocked Trump’s 90-day suspension of travel to the U.S. by nationals of Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen
- His planned announcement of a slate of conservative judicial nominees to fill federal court openings, according to a New York Times report
- His reaffirmation of support for historically black colleges and universities after some interpreted a signing statement attached to the government spending bill as an indication the institutions' facilities financing might be in jeopardy