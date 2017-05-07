Politics

His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Sunday, May 7

President Trump steps off Air Force One upon his arrival at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Trump returned to Washington after spending the weekend at his New Jersey golf course. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais / Associated Press)
President Trump tweeted about:

  • Criticism of the scope and nature of investigations into Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election
  • A call for Senate Republicans to push through the GOP's healthcare bill
  • His congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his win in France's presidential election
  • A manufacturing company's decision, announced seven months earlier, to shut down an Indianapolis factory and shift its operations to Mexico

Trump did not tweet about:

Latest updates

