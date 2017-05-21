His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Sunday, May 21
President Trump tweeted about:
- His speech at the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Trump did not tweet about:
- The World Bank's announcement that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have pledged $100 million to the bank's Women Entrepreneurs Fund, which was initially proposed by the president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, as the Wall Street Journal first reported
- North Korea's firing of a medium-range ballistic missile, the most recent in a flurry of ballistics tests that have rattled neighbors in the region