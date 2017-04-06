His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Thursday, April 6
President Trump tweeted about:
- A Wounded Warrior Project event held at the White House
Trump did not tweet about:
- His Mar-a-Lago meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which could set the tone for the next several years of U.S.-China relations
- Senate Democrats' filibustering of his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil M. Gorsuch, and Republicans' subsequent deployment of the "nuclear option," scrapping long-standing rules to allow a filibuster on a high court nomination to be broken with a simple majority rather than 60 votes
- His authorization of a military strike in Syria in response to a poison gas attack that U.S. officials said was carried out by President Bashar Assad’s forces
- A decision by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) to step down from his role as leader of the House Intelligence Committee investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election amid an ethics investigation into whether Nunes inappropriately released classified information