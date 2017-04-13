Politics

His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Thursday, April 13

(Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)
President Trump tweeted about:

  • His confidence in China's ability to restrain North Korea's missile program (and willingness to go it alone if that fails).
  • His reassurance that, when it comes to U.S.-Russia relations, "things will work out fine."
  • His welcome to first responders from Atlanta's bridge collapse.
  • The arrest of a suspect in the 2010 shooting death of a Border Patrol agent in Arizona.

Trump did not tweet about:

Latest updates

