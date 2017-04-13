His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Thursday, April 13
President Trump tweeted about:
- His confidence in China's ability to restrain North Korea's missile program (and willingness to go it alone if that fails).
- His reassurance that, when it comes to U.S.-Russia relations, "things will work out fine."
- His welcome to first responders from Atlanta's bridge collapse.
- The arrest of a suspect in the 2010 shooting death of a Border Patrol agent in Arizona.
Trump did not tweet about:
- The U.S. military's dropping of the most powerful nonnuclear bomb in its arsenal on a cave and tunnel complex that it said was used by Islamic State fighters in eastern Afghanistan.
- The military's announcement that a misdirected airstrike this week killed 18 friendly fighters battling Islamic State alongside the international coalition in northern Syria.
- His administration's release of limited fixes for shaky health insurance markets, even as it reaffirmed its goal of dismantling the Obama-era healthcare law that created them.
- His signing of a law that allows states to deny certain federal funding to Planned Parenthood.
- The continued weakening of the U.S. dollar in the wake of his Wall Street Journal interview in which he said that the dollar was "getting too strong" and that he won't declare China a currency manipulator.
- White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's inability to explain many of the president’s recent policy reversals, including his newfound support for the U.S. Export-Import Bank and his reversal on labeling China a currency manipulator.
- CIA Director Mike Pompeo's denouncement of WikiLeaks as "a non-state hostile intelligence service often abetted by state actors like Russia," contrasting with Trump's praise for the organization during his presidential campaign.