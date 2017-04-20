Politics

His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Thursday, April 20

President Trump with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni at the White House. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)
President Trump tweeted about:

  • The New York Times' tweeting of a photo that suggested a smaller turnout for a Super Bowl celebration at the White House with Trump than one two years ago with President Obama.
  • His memorandum expediting an investigation into whether steel imports are jeopardizing national security.
  • His meeting with Italy's prime minister.

Trump did not tweet about:

Latest updates

