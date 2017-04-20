His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Thursday, April 20
President Trump tweeted about:
- The New York Times' tweeting of a photo that suggested a smaller turnout for a Super Bowl celebration at the White House with Trump than one two years ago with President Obama.
- His memorandum expediting an investigation into whether steel imports are jeopardizing national security.
- His meeting with Italy's prime minister.
Trump did not tweet about:
- A report released by government inspectors concluding that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will have trouble keeping up with his administration’s plans to ramp up deportations of people in the country illegally.
- His renewed push for a vote on the House bill to roll back the Affordable Care Act, despite little evidence GOP leaders are close to getting the votes needed to advance the legislation.
- Measures he's expected to sign ordering the review of significant tax regulations issued last year to determine if they unduly burden taxpayers, as well as the reviews of parts of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Act, according to Reuters.
- The revelation that Dow Chemical Co., which wrote a $1-million check to help underwrite Trump's inaugural festivities, is pushing his administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.
- His secret meeting last weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort with two former Colombian presidents who oppose a peace accord with left-wing guerillas that was brokered by Colombia's current president.