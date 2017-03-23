His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Thursday, March 23
President Trump tweeted about:
- His criticism of news coverage of the FBI's investigation into whether members of his campaign team coordinated with Russians during the election.
- His condolences to those affected by a deadly attack outside the British Parliament.
- The GOP's bill to overhaul the Affordable Care Act, which he urged the public to support.
- A meeting with trucking industry representatives to discuss healthcare.
Trump did not tweet about:
- House GOP leaders' postponement of a vote on the bill to overhaul the Affordable Care Act.
- An analysis by the Congressional Budget Office estimating that the GOP's revised plan to overhaul the Affordable Care Act would reduce the deficit by half as much as its original plan.
- The House Intelligence Committee chair's partial walk-back of his claim that officials in Trump’s transition team had been subjects of surveillance by U.S. intelligence agencies.
- The U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals' notice that it would hear arguments in early May over his administration's appeal of a lower court's ruling against its travel ban, potentially leaving the ban stalled for several more weeks.
- The General Services Administration's decision that Trump could continue to lease a downtown Washington hotel from the federal government because the arrangement didn't present a conflict.