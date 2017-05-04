His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Thursday, May 4
President Trump tweeted about:
- His contempt for the "fake news media"
- His praise of "Fox & Friends"
- His signing of an executive order that he said would protect politically active churches from losing their tax-free status
- The Affordable Care Act, which he said is in a "death spiral" due to insurers exiting its marketplaces
- The superiority of the Republican-backed American Health Care Act
- The House passage of the American Health Care Act
Trump did not tweet about:
- His meeting with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, which was expected to center on the threat posed by North Korea and other concerns in the strategically crucial Asia-Pacific region
- His announcement of his first trip abroad as president, which will include stops in Israel, the Vatican and Saudi Arabia before visits to a NATO meeting in Belgium and a Group of 7 summit in Italy
- Congress' final approval of a sweeping $1-trillion spending bill in which Democrats denied Trump his top priorities, including funding for his promised wall on the border with Mexico
- A House panel's approval of legislation that would undo much of the Dodd-Frank law enacted after the 2008 economic meltdown
- An Associated Press report that his administration is in talks with the Iraqi government to keep American troops in Iraq after the fight against the Islamic State group in the country is over
- His deletion of a tweet sent Wednesday in which he said it was "an honor" to host Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas at the White House