His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Thursday, May 4

President Trump steps off Air Force One upon his arrival at JFK International Airport in New York on Thursday, May 4. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais / Associated Press)

President Trump tweeted about:

  • His contempt for the "fake news media"
  • His praise of "Fox & Friends"
  • His signing of an executive order that he said would protect politically active churches from losing their tax-free status
  • The Affordable Care Act, which he said is in a "death spiral" due to insurers exiting its marketplaces
  • The superiority of the Republican-backed American Health Care Act
  • The House passage of the American Health Care Act

Trump did not tweet about:

Latest updates

