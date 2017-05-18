Politics

His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Thursday, May 18

President Trump, left, speaks beside Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos during a White House news conference on Thursday, May 18, 2017. (Andrew Harrer / Pool / EPA)
President Trump tweeted about:

  • The federal investigation into possible collusion between his associates and Russian agents, which he slammed as a "witch hunt"
  • His observation that no special prosecutor was appointed to investigate the Obama administration or Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign
  • His meeting with the president of Colombia
  • His appearance at a police memorial service on Monday

Trump did not tweet about:

