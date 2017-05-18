His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Thursday, May 18
President Trump tweeted about:
- The federal investigation into possible collusion between his associates and Russian agents, which he slammed as a "witch hunt"
- His observation that no special prosecutor was appointed to investigate the Obama administration or Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign
- His meeting with the president of Colombia
- His appearance at a police memorial service on Monday
Trump did not tweet about:
- Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein's disclosure to senators that he knew Trump wanted to fire James B. Comey before he wrote a letter criticizing the FBI director
- His upcoming trip to the Middle East and Europe, which the White House hopes will give his administration a chance to reboot after a cascade of problems including Trump's firing of Comey
- Reports that he's close to choosing a new FBI director and could announce his pick before he leaves for the Middle East on Friday
- His administration's notice to Congress of its intent to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement in 90 days, the first formal step toward overhauling the pact with Canada and Mexico
- The Federal Communications Commission's vote to start a formal process of repealing tough net neutrality rules enacted two years ago