Politics

His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Thursday, May 25

Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic, center right, after appearing to be pushed by President Trump, center left, at a NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday. (Matt Dunham / Associated Press)
Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic, center right, after appearing to be pushed by President Trump, center left, at a NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday. (Matt Dunham / Associated Press)

President Trump tweeted about:

  • His remarks at the dedication of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s new headquarters
  • A Rasmussen Reports poll that put his approval rating at 48%
  • His arrival in Sicily ahead of the upcoming meeting of the Group of Seven developed nations

Trump did not tweet about:

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
63°