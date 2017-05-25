His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Thursday, May 25
President Trump tweeted about:
- His remarks at the dedication of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s new headquarters
- A Rasmussen Reports poll that put his approval rating at 48%
- His arrival in Sicily ahead of the upcoming meeting of the Group of Seven developed nations
Trump did not tweet about:
- A federal appeals court's ruling that his foreign travel ban may not be enforced on the grounds that it appears to discriminate based on religion
- A decision by British police to temporarily stop sharing intelligence about the Manchester bombing with U.S. authorities due to concern about leaks by overseas intelligence sources
- A Washington Post report that the FBI is investigating meetings that his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had in December with Russian officials