His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Tuesday, May 9
President Trump tweeted about:
- His celebration of National Teacher Day
- A news report on a rise in manufacturing job openings
- Sen. Charles E. Schumer's reaction to his firing of FBI Director James B. Comey
Trump did not tweet about:
- The rationale behind his decision to fire Comey
- Comments from Republican Sen. Richard M. Burr, the chairman of the Intelligence Committee, who said he was "troubled by the timing and reasoning" of Trump's firing of Comey
- A CNN report that federal prosecutors have issued grand jury subpoenas in connection with an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election
- The announcement that he'll meet Wednesday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, according to the Associated Press