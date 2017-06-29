His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
'Beneath the dignity of your office:' GOP senator says to Trump about his 'Morning Joe' tweets
In a week that has included attacks on CNN following a retracted story and on the Washington Post, Trump took to Twitter on Thursday morning with negative comments about MSNBC's "Morning Joe" talk show hosts, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.
Trump didn't specify to which "Morning Joe" comments he was referring, but his tweets came a day after a segment on the show that critiqued a fake Time Magazine cover hanging on the wall at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
Trump's tweets drew criticism on Twitter, including from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.).
Brzezinski did not make a statement, but she did tweet this out Thursday morning:
___
7:28 a.m.: This article was updated with responses from two senators.