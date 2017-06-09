After an uncharacteristically long silence that saw his Twitter account go dark for more than 45 hours, President Trump returned to social media to comment on former FBI Director James B. Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Comey told Congress on Thursday that he believed Trump fired him to impede the FBI’s Russia investigation, and that he decided to write memos for the FBI after his meetings and phone calls with Trump because he didn't trust the president to tell the truth.

Comey also said that he deliberately asked a friend to tell reporters about the memos in the hopes that the news would trigger the appointment of a special counsel, which it did.

In his tweet, Trump framed Comey's testimony as a vindication, echoing comments from his personal lawyer, Marc Kasowitz.

After the hearing, Kasowitz said Comey had “completely vindicated” the president, but blasted Comey for leaking memos of their private conversations.

Trump also repeated his insistence that Comey's testimony cleared him of wrongdoing in public remarks on Friday afternoon.

During a Rose Garden news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Trump denied asking Comey for a loyalty oath or requesting that he drop the investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn, and said he would be "100%" willing to testify under oath.

“No collusion, no obstruction. He's a leaker," Trump said of Comey. He dismissed the allegation of collusion with Russia as "an excuse by the Democrats” for their election loss in November.