His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump salutes veterans of Vietnam War
|Associated Press
President Trump has signed a proclamation saluting the veterans of the Vietnam War.
From Danang, Vietnam, the site of an American air base that was used during the Vietnam War, Trump tweeted:
The president on Friday stood with seven veterans and praised their service. Some of the veterans spoke and praised Trump's support of the military. One began to cry as he talked about fallen veterans and Trump hugged him.
Trump also thanked war veterans during his weekly address. He shared a video of his remarks on Twitter:
Trump is in the midst of a lengthy Asia trip and was in Danang to attend an international summit.