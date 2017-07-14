After attending the U.S. Women's Open at his New Jersey golf club on Friday, President Trump tweeted that he planned to be there Saturday, too.

The president's arrival at his club on Friday created such a commotion that crowds at the U.S. Women's Open were asked to keep it down as golfers Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson and Stacy Lewis approached the 15th green.

Trump, fresh off a quick trip to France, turned up in a glassed-off patio of the clubhouse with son Eric by his side.

Acknowledging the crowds, the president waved, pointed and gave a thumbs-up, prompting squeals from a group of schoolgirls. Dozens of people swarmed around the clubhouse snapping photos and waving as the president occasionally approached the window.

Trump's presence did pose a distraction to players. Chinese golfer Shanshan Feng said she could hear crowds screaming for the president from the 15th green.

Asked if she could tell which direction the crowds were looking, Thompson told reporters, "Not toward the golf."