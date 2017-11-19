His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump tweets that he'll 'be very hard pressed' to change his mind on elephant trophy import ban
President Trump has expressed more doubts about a new policy allowing trophies of African elephants shot for sport to be imported.
In a tweet Sunday night, Trump appeared to question whether "this horror show" actually aids in the conservation of any animal.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has argued that encouraging wealthy big-game hunters to kill the threatened species would help raise money for conservation programs. It announced Thursday that it would allow such importation, drawing criticism from animal rights advocates and environmental groups.
Trump decided Friday to delay the policy. In his Sunday tweet, he wrote that he will announce a decision soon "but will be very hard pressed to change my mind that this horror show in any way helps conservation of Elephants or any other animal."