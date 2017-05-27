As his inaugural trip abroad came to a close, President Trump tweeted that he was bringing back from the Middle East "hundreds of billions of dollars" and said they'd translate into jobs.

Echoing a sentiment he tweeted the day before, the president appeared to reference a multibillion-dollar arms deal with Saudi Arabia that the White House said would produce American jobs.

The deal, parts of which were set into motion under the Obama administration, was part of a 10-year package of agreements collectively valued at more than $350 billion, according to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

As the Washington Post's Glenn Kessler noted, many of those agreements were preliminary and require further negotiation, so it's unclear whether they'll actually create jobs and, if so, how many.

Anthony Cordesman, a military analyst with the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, told McClatchy that, in announcing the package of agreements, the Trump administration "was essentially putting together a press release.”

“It doesn’t mean that over 10 years you’re actually going to see that amount of money spent,” Cordesman said.