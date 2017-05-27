His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump says he's bringing back 'hundreds of billions of dollars' from the Middle East
As his inaugural trip abroad came to a close, President Trump tweeted that he was bringing back from the Middle East "hundreds of billions of dollars" and said they'd translate into jobs.
Echoing a sentiment he tweeted the day before, the president appeared to reference a multibillion-dollar arms deal with Saudi Arabia that the White House said would produce American jobs.
The deal, parts of which were set into motion under the Obama administration, was part of a 10-year package of agreements collectively valued at more than $350 billion, according to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
As the Washington Post's Glenn Kessler noted, many of those agreements were preliminary and require further negotiation, so it's unclear whether they'll actually create jobs and, if so, how many.
Anthony Cordesman, a military analyst with the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, told McClatchy that, in announcing the package of agreements, the Trump administration "was essentially putting together a press release.”
“It doesn’t mean that over 10 years you’re actually going to see that amount of money spent,” Cordesman said.