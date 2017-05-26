His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump says his trip abroad has made 'many billions of dollars' and saved 'millions of jobs'
Ahead of his participation in a meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations in Italy, President Trump tweeted that he expected to spend the day focused on economic growth, terrorism and security.
It was the seventh day of Trump's inaugural foreign trip, and he was due to meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in the coastal Sicilian resort town of Taormina, amid tensions between their countries following reported leaks to U.S. media outlets involving Britain's investigation of the Manchester terrorist bombing.
Separately, a top White House advisor partially confirmed reports that Trump had said Germany is "very bad" during Thursday's NATO meetings in Brussels, but clarified that the president was referring only to German trade policies.
In a separate tweet, Trump called his tour of the Middle East and Europe "very successful," writing, "We made and saved the USA many billions of dollars and millions of jobs."
The president appeared to reference agreements he and the king of Saudi Arabia signed Saturday locking in a $110-billion package of arms sales to Saudi Arabia and investments in the U.S. economy.
As the Washington Post's Glenn Kessler noted, many of the agreements were preliminary and require further negotiation, so it's unclear whether they'll create jobs and, if so, how many.
And while a White House official told the Post that Trump's tweet referred more generally to trade improvements stemming from his trip, as a whole, no substantive change in trade arrangements has been announced during his time overseas.
Trump later thanked Italy's president for hosting him at dinner.
The G-7 summit, and Trump's trip, ends Saturday.