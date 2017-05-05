His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump says media made GOP healthcare win 'look as bad as possible'
President Trump took aim at news coverage of the House's passage of legislation to roll back the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
He appeared to suggest that media outlets were more flattering in their coverage of his predecessor's attempt at healthcare reform.
Trump continued to declare Obamacare "dead," echoing comments he made in tweets sent Thursday as the House prepared to vote on the rollback bill, as well as his remarks at a White House reception after the legislation narrowly passed.
He also referred to the news media as "fake," marking the second consecutive day he's tweeted that characterization.