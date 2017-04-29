As he reached the 100-day benchmark, President Trump again took aim at a familiar adversary , blaming the news media for what he characterized as a refusal to cover his administration's "long list of achievements."

Trump ticked off gains in three areas, noting he's signed 28 bills into law, strengthened the country's borders and engendered "great" optimism.

Of the 28 bills Trump has signed, few have created substantive legislative change. For example, three of the bills made appointments to the Smithsonian Institution's Board of Regents. Another bill renamed a Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare center in Pennsylvania, while a fifth provided for the renaming of a clinic in American Samoa.

Trump’s signature piece of legislation, the American Healthcare Act, did not make it to a House vote.

Toughening immigration enforcement was Trump's central campaign pledge, and in January he signed orders to start construction of a border wall with Mexico, expand authority to deport thousands and punish "sanctuary" cities and states that refuse to cooperate fully with immigration agents.

The number of immigrants caught while attempting to cross the Southwest border has since plunged dramatically.

But Trump recently backed off demands that Congress fund his promised border wall after political opposition threatened a government shutdown.

And earlier this week, a federal judge placed a nationwide hold on his order to strip funds from so-called sanctuary cities and counties.

Court decisions have also blocked two orders from Trump that sought to ban travelers from several Muslim-majority countries and suspend all admissions to the nation's refugee program.

As far as optimism, Trump's promises to roll back financial regulations and slash corporate taxes appeared to inspire a rise in business confidence coinciding with his election.

But according to official estimates released Friday, the economy stumbled at the start of 2017, expanding at its slowest pace in two years.

And when it comes to the larger populace, polls have put Trump's approval ratings at historic lows for this stage of a presidency.