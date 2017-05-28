His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
About that social media vetting...
Alex Wigglesworth
President Trump appeared to chafe at reports that his advisors were considering more closely monitoring his social media activity and suggested they were advanced by the news media in a bid to discredit him.
The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that the White House was considering vetting the president's social media posts through a team of lawyers. The idea was to create a system so that tweets "don't go from the president's mind out to the universe," a Trump advisor told the paper.
Since he's taken office, Trump has sent tweets suggesting he might have tapes of conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey, scolding North Korea for continuing to advance its nuclear program, accusing former President Obama of wiretapping his phones and criticizing the federal judge who suspended the enforcement of his travel ban.
Trump's latest tweet came on the heels of a string of messages taking aim at the media.
Earlier Sunday, he tweeted that cascading leaks from within his administration were in fact “fabricated lies” by news organizations based on sources who don't exist. He also blasted reporting on the special congressional election in Montana, saying that the Republicans' victory was "poorly covered."