President Trump tweeted about the growth of the U.S. military, which he described as a necessity.

The comment comes after North Korea put its long-range missiles on display in Pyongyang during a military show on Saturday. A missile test later that day failed shortly after launch.

That prompted a stern warning from Trump's senior security advisor, H.R. McMaster, who said Sunday that the president "will take action" if North Korea continues to threaten the United States.

The U.S. has already carried out two notable military actions in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, the Air Force dropped the most powerful non-nuclear bomb in its arsenal on a cave and tunnel complex that it said was used by Islamic State fighters in eastern Afghanistan.

The week before that, the U.S. launched a missile strike against an airfield in Syria in retaliation for a gruesome poison gas attack this week that U.S. officials said was carried out by President Bashar Assad’s forces.

Trump hasn't disclosed an overarching vision or strategy when it comes to the armed forces, but his budget blueprint unveiled in February proposes a $54-billion increase in defense spending.