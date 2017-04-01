His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump shares another Fox News report, this one on the economy
President Trump shared a link to a Fox News segment featuring professional-wrestler-turned-commentator John Layfield, who cited a number of economic factors that he said indicate increased business optimism and consumer confidence.
In the segment, Layfield tied the positive economic indicators to Trump's presidency, saying they prove that Trump's election was the change that Americans wanted. He also called out others in the news media for what he claims is a failure to reflect that desire.
Public opinion polls show Trump at historic lows. Gallup figures released earlier in the week put his approval rating for the three-day period of March 24 to March 26 at 36%. A separate Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll released Saturday found that 52% of Americans favor an independent investigation into contacts between Russian officials and members of Trump's campaign.
Trump's tweet was the second time he commented on a Fox News report Saturday. Hours earlier, he'd shared a link to a separate article alleging that a senior U.S. intelligence official improperly revealed the names of some of his associates in intelligence reports. The president tweeted that the revelation, if true, "would be sad for U.S."