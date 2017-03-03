His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump shares dramatic highlight reel of his speech to Congress
President Trump shared a video featuring an excerpt of his address to a joint session of Congress interspersed with clips of him greeting supporters and delivering the speech.
With its high production values and dramatic music, the video resembles a big-budget movie trailer.
It touts a link to a website that features a video and transcript of Trump's speech, a list of policy points he mentioned and links to more information about how he's been working toward each goal.