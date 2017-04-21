His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump shares Fox News report on New York Times photo flap
President Trump retweeted a message from Fox News' "Fox & Friends" linking to a segment that recapped a flap over a photo tweeted by the New York Times two days before.
The image suggested a significantly smaller turnout for a Super Bowl celebration at the White House with Trump than one two years ago with President Obama.
The segment noted that the New York Times' sports editor issued a statement in which he apologized and took full responsibility for sharing the photo.
Still, as the report also noted, that didn't stop Trump from calling out the paper in an angry tweet.