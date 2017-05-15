His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump delivers remarks at law enforcement memorial service
|Associated Press
President Trump addressed law enforcement and family members of the fallen at the 36th annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service outside the U.S. Capitol on Monday, reaffirming his campaign promises to restore justice and end attacks on police. A full transcript of his remarks is available here.
"Every drop of blood spilled from our heroes in blue is a wound inflicted upon the whole country," Trump said. "And every heartache known by your families in law enforcement is a sorrow shared by the entire family of the American nation."
Trump was joined by families of law enforcement earlier in the day in the Oval Office, where he signed a proclamation and said he would enlist the Justice Department to develop strategies to prevent and prosecute violent crimes against law enforcement.
Trump spoke nearly week after he fired FBI Director James B. Comey. His administration is considering Comey's replacement, a decision that could come before the president departs Friday for Saudi Arabia.