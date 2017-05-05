His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
White House posts President Trump's weekly address
President Trump focused his weekly address on his administration's efforts to kickstart economic growth.
In the address, Trump touted his administration's moves to slash regulations, saying, "Believe me, we are just getting started on regulations."
He also touched on his tax plan, which he said includes "the single largest tax cut in American history," and the House vote to roll back the Affordable Care Act, which he called "one of the worst job-killing laws of all."
