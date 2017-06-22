His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump shares photo of Rep. Scalise for 'throwback Thursday'
In a tweet labeled "throwback Thursday," President Trump shared a photo of Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) taken May 4 at a Rose Garden reception to celebrate House Republicans' passage of legislation to roll back the Affordable Care Act.
Scalise was shot last week at a Republican congressional baseball practice. He was upgraded to fair condition on Wednesday.