President Trump retweeted a message from Fox News' "Fox & Friends" linking to a Fox News segment on speaking fees paid to his predecessor, former President Obama.

The Fox Business Network reported Monday that Obama will be paid $400,000 to deliver a speech at a September healthcare conference sponsored by Wall Street investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald.

The revelation sparked some criticism from those who said they were concerned about the influence of money in politics.

In an interview that aired Thursday on SiriusXM's "Alter Family Politics," Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said she was "troubled" to learn of the arrangement. A clip of her comments was included in the Fox News report.

The Fox News segment went on to note that Obama also was paid $400,000 to give a speech Thursday in Manhattan.

That appears to be based on a New York Post report that the former president was paid to be interviewed at an A&E event for the cable network's advertisers.