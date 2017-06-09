His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump shares videos highlighting appearances
President Trump on Friday shared a pair of videos highlighting appearances he made the day before.
Trump spoke Thursday morning to the Faith and Freedom Coalition at a Washington hotel. His remarks overlapped with former FBI Director James B. Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Trump sounded a defiant note during his speech but did not directly mention Comey, or the FBI's investigation into Russian meddling into the 2016 campaign.
He later hosted U.S. mayors and governors at the White House to discuss the nation's infrastructure needs.
The summit was a part of "infrastructure week," a series of events highlighting Trump's efforts to achieve one of his biggest campaign promises: a $1-trillion investment over 10 years to rebuild the nation’s roads, bridges and other infrastructure.
Still, White House aides have said that it will be year's end before Trump sends to Congress even the general principles for achieving that pledge.